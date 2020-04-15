Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Receives $97.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. ValuEngine raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “above average” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra upped their price objective on Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN traded down $4.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.92. 72,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,623. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2,221.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.