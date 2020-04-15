GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up to $5.95

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $5.95. GameStop shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 5,470,181 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GME shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $250.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.45.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.48. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

