G Medical (ASX:GMV) Insider Yacov Geva Buys 93,339,307 Shares

G Medical (ASX:GMV) insider Yacov Geva bought 93,339,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$7,467,144.56 ($5,295,847.21).

G Medical has a 52 week low of A$0.13 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of A$0.37 ($0.26). The stock has a market cap of $31.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.17.

G Medical Company Profile

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd operates as a mobile health and e-health company. It develops and markets clinical and consumer medical-grade health monitoring solutions. The company develops Medical Smartphone Case, a solution that turns a phone into a mobile medical monitoring device; and G Medical Patch, a solution that provides continuous and real-time monitoring of a range of vital signs and biometrics.

