Function X Hits One Day Volume of $90,114.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, Function X has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $9.93 million and approximately $90,114.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can currently be purchased for about $0.0496 or 0.00000736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034521 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054676 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,761.60 or 1.00392378 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000890 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00065818 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000099 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,393,588 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

