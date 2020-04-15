Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €64.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($95.93) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.80 ($105.58) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €81.23 ($94.45).

Shares of FME stock opened at €64.06 ($74.49) on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €53.50 ($62.21) and a 52-week high of €81.10 ($94.30). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €63.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion and a PE ratio of 16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.49.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

