Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 69.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of FRU opened at C$3.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.38. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$2.30 and a twelve month high of C$9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.02 million and a P/E ratio of 81.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$36.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.10 million. Analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

