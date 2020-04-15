Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.21

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 1392952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,647 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 12.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 192,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 33.2% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 123,624 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 30,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

