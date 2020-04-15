François-Olivier Laplante Acquires 25,500 Shares of Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) Stock

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) Director François-Olivier Laplante acquired 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,136,453 shares in the company, valued at C$1,175,049.15.

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$0.55 on Wednesday. Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of $80.63 million and a PE ratio of 15.28.

Get Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.