Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Franchise Group stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 516,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $8,784,478.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,378,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,289,000.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

