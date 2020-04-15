Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.37. Flowers Foods reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,659,915.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,850.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,989,000 after purchasing an additional 235,571 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,275,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,526,000 after buying an additional 327,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,709,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,913,000 after acquiring an additional 282,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,356,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,230,000 after acquiring an additional 77,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,740,000 after acquiring an additional 82,104 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLO stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 193,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.82.

Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

