Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.47

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.47 and last traded at $83.09, with a volume of 42844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.01.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $71.15 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,051.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $651,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,508 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $969,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,023,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,884 shares of company stock worth $12,565,417 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $13,121,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Five9 by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period.

About Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

