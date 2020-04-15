Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Cut to $108.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $133.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FISV. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $96.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

