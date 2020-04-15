Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Boosted by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,821,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,034 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 4.5% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $267,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $2,907,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,270,000 after buying an additional 439,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.04. 229,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,771,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

