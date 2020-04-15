Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 1.5% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.19. 2,908,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,771,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.36 and its 200-day moving average is $109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

