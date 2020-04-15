First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 349.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 458.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $38.64. 10,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,656. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average is $41.40. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34.

