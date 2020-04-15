First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) Position Boosted by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) by 11,185.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 586.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of NYSE FPF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.38. 12,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,554. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $24.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

In other First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd news, insider Scott T. Fleming acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $115,875.00.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

