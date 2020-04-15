First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co grew its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,129 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in First Solar were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 4,978 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of First Solar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,911 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $340,819.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,696.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,437,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,971. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Solar from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Shares of FSLR traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.90. The company had a trading volume of 98,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,621. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

