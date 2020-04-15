First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for about 1.6% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA owned 0.07% of First Republic Bank worth $9,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233,424 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 22.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter.

FRC stock traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,186. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $122.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.27.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

