First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FRC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $99.59 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $122.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233,424 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,569,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

