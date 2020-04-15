First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given New $99.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays downgraded First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.27.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $4.46 on Wednesday, reaching $95.13. 1,082,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,186. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.02. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $122.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after buying an additional 233,424 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $1,712,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

