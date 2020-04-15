First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FRC stock opened at $99.59 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $122.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.02.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.