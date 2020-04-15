First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Position Boosted by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,127 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,592 shares during the quarter. First Financial comprises 22.1% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. First Financial Corp IN owned approximately 5.19% of First Financial worth $24,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Financial by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of First Financial stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.89. 4,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. First Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $46.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.65 million. First Financial had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Corp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Financial news, Director Gregory L. Gibson purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $235,650.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,150 shares of company stock worth $258,950. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

