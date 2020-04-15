First Financial Corp IN Trims Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,035 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.99. 1,658,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,545,985. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average is $60.12. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,205 shares of company stock worth $5,072,235. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

