First Financial Corp IN Trims Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 34,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $20,259,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.71. 73,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,611. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. First Analysis downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.94.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

