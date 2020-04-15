First Financial Corp IN Sells 872 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,117 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Oracle were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,509 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Oracle by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $876,120,000 after buying an additional 2,396,424 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,837,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,441,804. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $167.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.