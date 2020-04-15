First Financial Corp IN Sells 80 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 152,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,897,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 181.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA traded down $14.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.87. 599,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,500,133. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.90. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $270.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Macquarie assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.68.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,347 shares of company stock valued at $112,669,594. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

