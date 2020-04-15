First Financial Corp IN Sells 366 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,282 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,676,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,583,390. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average is $57.61. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.59.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.