First Financial Corp IN Sells 256 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Financial Corp IN cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,407,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,121. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 781.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.74.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $72,867.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,841.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $1,819,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,960 shares of company stock valued at $65,391,441 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

