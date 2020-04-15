First Financial Corp IN Sells 252 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. State Street Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,259,000 after buying an additional 681,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,709,000 after buying an additional 2,592,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.60. 4,761,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,802,696. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

