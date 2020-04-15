First Financial Corp IN Sells 215 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for about 1.5% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIS traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,380. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $89.88 and a 12 month high of $160.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.56.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

