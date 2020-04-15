First Financial Corp IN Sells 150 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Financial Corp IN cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $13,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.83.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,716,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

