First Financial Corp IN Sells 132 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after acquiring an additional 222,115 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,333,912,000 after purchasing an additional 187,514 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.78. The stock had a trading volume of 24,308,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,889,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.48 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.84.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

