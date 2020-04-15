First Financial Corp IN Lowers Stock Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Allergan were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGN. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Allergan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Allergan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Allergan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Allergan by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Allergan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allergan stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,453. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.71 and a 200-day moving average of $183.92. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

AGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.08.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

