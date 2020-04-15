First Financial Corp IN Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 45,627 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $513,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 863,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,776,000 after purchasing an additional 32,965 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $623,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.07. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.7935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

