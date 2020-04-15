First Financial Corp IN Invests $55,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $690,000. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 117,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,270. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.36 and a fifty-two week high of $200.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.60 and a 200-day moving average of $178.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

