First Financial Corp IN Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.7% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 22.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.02. 10,785,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,881,598. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

