First Financial Corp IN Has $841,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.41. 6,330,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,826,754. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,829 shares of company stock valued at $34,323,482 in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.57.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.