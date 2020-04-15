First Financial Corp IN Has $676,000 Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.30. 1,234,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,022. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Insiders sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.27.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

