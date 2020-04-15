First Financial Corp IN Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in 3M were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $877,754,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 545.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,019 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3,725.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in 3M by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,843,000 after buying an additional 977,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after buying an additional 550,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,931. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.78 and its 200-day moving average is $161.80.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

