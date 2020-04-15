First Financial Corp IN Has $584,000 Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 216,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 250,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 749.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 122,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 107,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Charles Schwab by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 602,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 128,022 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 590,591 shares of company stock worth $27,356,130. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 837,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,025,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.72. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.