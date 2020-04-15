First Financial Corp IN Has $456,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,821. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average is $69.60. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $93.17.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

