First Financial Corp IN Has $444,000 Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,618,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $158.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

