First Financial Corp IN Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

VGT traded down $4.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.39. The stock had a trading volume of 570,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,568. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.51.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

