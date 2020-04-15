First Financial Corp IN Has $271,000 Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Allstate were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Allstate by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 5,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.71. 961,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,726. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.13.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

