First Financial Corp IN Has $219,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,140,912. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.