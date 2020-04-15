First Financial Corp IN Has $218,000 Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Southern were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Southern by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Southern by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Southern stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.16. 2,824,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,261,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

