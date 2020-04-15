First Financial Corp IN Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

First Financial Corp IN cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 1.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,357,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock traded down $3.55 on Wednesday, reaching $162.67. 1,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,765. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $205.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.51.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

