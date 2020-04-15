First Financial Corp IN Has $160,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,794,000 after buying an additional 96,133 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,894,000 after buying an additional 381,681 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,227,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,962,000 after buying an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,857,000 after purchasing an additional 173,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,310,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL stock traded down $5.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.70. 499,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,304. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $211.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.71 and its 200 day moving average is $187.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ecolab from $216.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $14,813,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,940,352.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

