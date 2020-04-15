First Financial Corp IN Has $151,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 274.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,951,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,677,000 after purchasing an additional 98,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,104,000 after purchasing an additional 537,638 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,504,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,315,000 after purchasing an additional 192,303 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,015,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,602,000 after buying an additional 122,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,133,000 after buying an additional 46,461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,985. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.18 and a 1-year high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

