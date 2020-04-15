First Financial Corp IN Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.5% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,986,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,564,176. The company has a market cap of $283.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.08. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

